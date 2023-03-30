US stocks open higher, extending recent upswing

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,053.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,011.84.

Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, extending a market upswing on hopes that the banking sector has stabilized following a rocky period.

Investors have been on guard since federal officials on March 10 seized control of Silicon Valley Bank, one of three midsized lenders to collapse.

But there have not been additional casualties in the United States since then, raising hopes that emergency steps taken by regulators and private lenders have averted contagion.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 32,858.07, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,053.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,011.84.

"The market is suggesting that we can get through this, that it may not be stellar, but it certainly is not going to be as dire" as feared, said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.