English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    US stocks open higher, extending recent upswing

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 32,858.07, up 0.4 percent.

    AFP
    March 30, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,053.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,011.84.

    About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,053.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,011.84.

    Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, extending a market upswing on hopes that the banking sector has stabilized following a rocky period.

    Investors have been on guard since federal officials on March 10 seized control of Silicon Valley Bank, one of three midsized lenders to collapse.

    But there have not been additional casualties in the United States since then, raising hopes that emergency steps taken by regulators and private lenders have averted contagion.

    About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 32,858.07, up 0.4 percent.

    The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,053.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 percent to 12,011.84.

    "The market is suggesting that we can get through this, that it may not be stellar, but it certainly is not going to be as dire" as feared, said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial.

    AFP
    Tags: #Dow Jones #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 08:54 pm