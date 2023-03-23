US stocks open higher as markets digest Fed rate hike

Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up around 0.6 percent at 32,218.80, while the broad-based S&P 500 index had risen close to 0.8 percent to 3,958.04. (Wall Street, New York City - File image: Reuters)

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, as Wall Street digested the implications of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike.

The central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday to tackle high inflation, while signaling it was close to ending its hiking cycle.

In a press briefing after the rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed may be able to lift rates less than otherwise planned, as recent banking sector turmoil had weighed on the economy in a similar way to another rate increase.

Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up around 0.6 percent at 32,218.80, while the broad-based S&P 500 index had risen close to 0.8 percent to 3,958.04.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, meanwhile, picked up 1.3 percent to 11,816.61.

The rise in stocks in early trading erased some of Wednesday's declines, which came amid confusion about the level of US support for uninsured depositors -- those who hold more than $250,000 in a single bank.

The shares of many regional banks, which have been on a bumpy, predominantly downward path since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on March 10, traded higher on Thursday morning.