US stocks muted, Treasuries dip as inflation worries linger

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Wall Street stocks were mixed and Treasury prices declined on Wednesday as manufacturing activity rebounded in China but contracted in the United States, while stronger-than-expected inflation numbers in Europe battered government bonds there.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January, giving investors hope that China's recovery can offset a global slowdown.

U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilize, with a measure of new orders pulling back from more than a 2-1/2-year low.

"Global PMI continues to point to a firmer global growth outlook - creating some upside risk to domestic activity and inflation," Citi U.S. economic strategists said in a note on Wednesday.