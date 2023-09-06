US services sector activity picks up unexpectedly

The business activity index rose 0.2 percentage points while the new orders index expanded for an eighth straight month, up 2.5 percentage points to 57.5 percent, ISM data showed. (Representative Image)

Activity in the US services sector rose unexpectedly in August, according to survey data released Wednesday, with a strong showing in both new orders and employment.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index picked up to 54.5 percent last month, up from the 52.7 percent reading in July and firmly above the 50-point mark indicating growth in the sector.

"There has been an increase in the rate of growth for the services sector, reflected by increases in all four of the subindexes that directly factor into the composite (figure)," said ISM survey chair Anthony Nieves in a statement.

The business activity index rose 0.2 percentage points while the new orders index expanded for an eighth straight month, up 2.5 percentage points to 57.5 percent, ISM data showed.

As the US central bank raised interest rates rapidly since early last year to rein in soaring inflation, the manufacturing sector has slumped.

But the key services sector has showed more resilience.

While sentiment among survey respondents varied by industry in August, Nieves said "the majority of panelists are positive about business and economic conditions."

"Restaurant sales and traffic trends remain positive year over year and compared to pre-pandemic (levels). Hiring is stable, with quality employees available," said a respondent in the accommodation and food services industry.

Another respondent, in real estate, added that "overall conditions seem quite good, although there is definite slowdown in residential construction driven by rapidly increasing interest rates."