Umesh Pal Murder Case LIVE: Police files chargesheet against eight accused

An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath railway station, Mumbai, today at around 8.25 am. No casualties reported. Down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat will be affected: CPRO CR
An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath railway station, Mumbai, today at around 8.25 am. No casualties reported. Down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat will be affected: CPRO CR
Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) has called for a Karnataka bandh on June 22nd to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges: KCC&I
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 279km North East of Leh, Ladakh at around 8:28 am today: National Center for Seismology
President Joe Biden on Saturday appealed to blue-collar workers to support his re-election quest and help him compel the richest Americans to pay more taxes
At least 25 missing, one confirmed dead as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, say police
The first batch of 382 Agniveers from two regiments on Saturday took oath to serve the nation in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district after completing 24 weeks of army training, an official statement said. In a parade held at Harbaksh Singh drill square here, 271 Agniveers were inducted into the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) of the Indian Army. Read here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at ll am.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at a Seminar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Lucknow that "The important thing is that there will not be only manufacturing of nuts-bolts or spare parts in the UP defense corridor, drones/UAVs, electronic warfare, aircraft and BrahMos missiles will be manufactured and assembled in this corridor,"
Union minister Nitin Gadkari says Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was social reformer and patriot, it is unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar are being removed from school syllabus
Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra river rises due to heavy rains in Guwahati (17.06)