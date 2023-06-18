Umesh Pal Murder Case LIVE: Police files chargesheet against eight accused

June 18, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST



The first batch of 382 Agniveers from two regiments on Saturday took oath to serve the nation in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district after completing 24 weeks of army training, an official statement said. In a parade held at Harbaksh Singh drill square here, 271 Agniveers were inducted into the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) of the Indian Army. Read here.