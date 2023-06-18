English
    Jun 18, 2023 / 09:40 am

    Umesh Pal Murder Case LIVE: Police files chargesheet against eight accused

    Umesh Pal Murder Case LIVE: On Saturday, police filed charges against eight people in the Umesh Pal murder case. The chargesheet was considered by the Magistrate. Notably, Umesh Pal testified in the murder trial of MLA Raju Pal, who was assassinated in 2005.

    Umesh Pal Murder Case LIVE: Police files chargesheet against eight accused
      Police filed the chargesheet against eight accused persons in the Umesh Pal murder case on Saturday.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 18, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

      News Alert


      An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath railway station, Mumbai, today at around 8.25 am. No casualties reported. Down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat will be affected: CPRO CR

    • June 18, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

      Karnataka Bandh LIVE: Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries calls for Bandh


      Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) has called for a Karnataka bandh on June 22nd to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges: KCC&I

    • June 18, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      News Alert


      An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 279km North East of Leh, Ladakh at around 8:28 am today: National Center for Seismology

    • June 18, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Joe Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes


      President Joe Biden on Saturday appealed to blue-collar workers to support his re-election quest and help him compel the richest Americans to pay more taxes

    • June 18, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      News Alert


      At least 25 missing, one confirmed dead as floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, say police

    • June 18, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      First batch of 382 Agniveers completes 24-week military training, inducted in 2 regiments


      The first batch of 382 Agniveers from two regiments on Saturday took oath to serve the nation in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district after completing 24 weeks of army training, an official statement said. In a parade held at Harbaksh Singh drill square here, 271 Agniveers were inducted into the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) of the Indian Army. Read here.

    • June 18, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      PM Modi to address 102nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat' today


      Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at ll am.

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ event LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks about UP defense corridor


      Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at a Seminar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Lucknow that "The important thing is that there will not be only manufacturing of nuts-bolts or spare parts in the UP defense corridor, drones/UAVs, electronic warfare, aircraft and BrahMos missiles will be manufactured and assembled in this corridor,"

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      Karnataka Syllabus Revision LIVE: Union minister Nitin Gadkari criticises erasure of chapter on VD Savarkar from Karnataka board books


      Union minister Nitin Gadkari says Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was social reformer and patriot, it is unfortunate that chapters on him and RSS founder K B Hedgewar are being removed from school syllabus

    • June 18, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      News Alert


      Assam: Water level of Brahmaputra river rises due to heavy rains in Guwahati (17.06)

