US Secretary of State believes Russia would invade Ukraine before night is out: Report

A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia (Image: Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".

"Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.