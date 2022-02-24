English
    US Secretary of State believes Russia would invade Ukraine before night is out: Report

    "Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia (Image: Reuters)

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".

    Tags: #Russia-Ukraine tensions #Ukraine Russia crisis #Ukraine-Russia standoff #US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 07:47 am

