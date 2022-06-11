English
    US SEC investigating Goldman Sachs over ESG funds: Report

    The firm manages at least four funds that have clean-energy or ESG in their names.

    Reuters
    June 11, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset-management division over its funds that look to invest based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    The investigation is focused on Goldman Sachs' mutual-funds division, the report said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm manages at least four funds that have clean-energy or ESG in their names.

    Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The SEC earlier this year proposed a pair of rule changes aimed at stamping out unfounded claims by funds on their ESG credentials, and enforcing more standardization of such disclosures.
    Tags: #ESG funds #Goldman Sachs #US SEC
