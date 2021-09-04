MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US SEC investigates crypto exchange developer Uniswap Labs

Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers.

Reuters
September 04, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers.(Representative image)

Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers.(Representative image)

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors use Uniswap and the manner in which it is marketed, the report said.

Uniswap did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

SEC's probe into Uniswap Labs comes amid heightened regulatory interest into cryptocurrencies and the digital asset market, with Chair Gary Gensler calling on Congress last month to give the agency more authority to better police crypto trading and lending.

Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers. DeFi is an open network and works on a peer-to-peer system, where transactions are not routed through a centralized system such as a bank or a brokerage.

Close
Gensler in August had called on lawmakers to give the SEC more power to oversee DeFi platforms, which are not regulated in the United States.
Reuters
Tags: #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 4, 2021 07:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.