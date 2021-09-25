MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US SEC delays certain assets from enforcement actions under new disclosure rule

The new compliance date was due to come into effect on September 28.

Reuters
September 25, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
The position

The position "concerns enforcement action only and does not represent a legal conclusion with respect to the applicability of statutory or regulatory provisions of the securities laws," the agency said. (Representative image)

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on September 24 that it would delay enforcement of certain assets from a new disclosure rule for off-exchange securities until January 3, 2022.

The new compliance date was due to come into effect on September 28.

The agency's no action letter, which affects quotes published by broker dealers for buying and selling of government bonds, does not change or amend the compliance date for a new rule aimed at stamping out fraud in US equities markets starting on September 28, 2021, the agency said.

The position "concerns enforcement action only and does not represent a legal conclusion with respect to the applicability of statutory or regulatory provisions of the securities laws," the agency said.

Next week's new measure aims to boost investor disclosures by requiring off-exchange issuers to make accurate, up-to-date financial information publicly available. These are frequently penny-stock companies that do not meet the main exchanges' listing standards. read more

Close

Related stories

The requirements have sown confusion in the bond market as bankers, trading platforms and investors now face intense compliance demands ahead of an unforeseen month-end deadline.

The Financial Times reported this week that the new regulation may stave off broker dealers from trading in this space and taking on risks for fear of attracting an SEC enforcement action.

Bond trade associations, including the Bond Dealers of America and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, wrote to regulators to say amended rules will have a “significant, deleterious effect” on government and corporate bond markets, and pleaded for an explicit reprieve, or more time to comply, the FT reported.

The SEC's on September 24 letter is a response to such cries by industry. While compliance is still mandatory by the Tuesday deadline, the top markets watchdog said its delay of enforcement actions is meant to allow for the necessary industry "operational and systems changes" that may lead to compliance with the rule.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Current Affairs #United States #world
first published: Sep 25, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.