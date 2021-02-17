MARKET NEWS

US retail sales jump 5.3% in January: Government data

The gain, far more than analysts had expected, was driven by increases in numerous categories, including furniture, electronics and sporting goods, the Commerce Department said.

February 17, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Representative image.

US shoppers resumed spending in January, as retail sales spiked 5.3 percent, the first increase since September, according to government data Wednesday.

The gain, far more than analysts had expected, was driven by increases in numerous categories, including furniture, electronics and sporting goods, the Commerce Department said.

Even excluding gasoline and vehicles, which were expected to juice the data, sales were up 6.1 percent.
