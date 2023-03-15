 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US retail sales and producer prices fall, easing Fed pressure

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

Retail sales contracted in February by 0.4 percent to $698 billion, down from a revised $701 billion a month earlier, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

US retail sales and wholesale prices slipped in February, according to government data released Wednesday, providing some respite for policymakers as the central bank prepares for a crucial interest rate decision next week.

The Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive campaign to tackle inflation, and initially signaled it could step up the pace of rate hikes while the world's biggest economy ran hotter-than-hoped.

But Fed officials now have to balance these efforts with a desire to steer the United States through turbulence in the banking sector, following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week and fears of contagion.

For now, cooler economic data, including weakening manufacturing conditions, is likely to take some pressure off the Fed to raise rates more rapidly.