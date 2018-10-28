US regulators secretly halted expansion plans of JPMorgan for 6 years: Report

US regulators secretly halted the expansion plans of JPMorgan, the nation's biggest bank, for six years as punishment for violating banking rules, a Bloomberg report claims.

The undeclared ban has been lifted by regulators under the Trump administration and the bank is planning to open 400 new branches across the country.

Since the 2008 economic meltdown, JPMorgan has accumulated $30 billion in penalties, legal costs and related obligations largely due to its acquisition of Bears Stearns and Washington Mutual.

The excessive risk taken by a trader known as the London Whale (Bruno Iksil lost $6.2 billion for the company in 2012) and failure to flag transactions related to Bernard Madoff’s ponzi scheme prompted the regulators in the US to take harsh steps, the report stated.

The bank is the biggest in the US by asset size and operates over 5,000 branches across 23 states. It is now planning to add 400 branches in 20 new markets. This will be the first time in a decade when the bank will open branches in new states.

Morgan Stanley expects the expansion will rake in an additional $1.5 billion of revenue a year by 2022 for the bank, the report added.