Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US regulator intensifies probe into ICICI Bank: Report

The US regulator has asked for the bank’s accounting practices especially related to the loans given between 2010 and 2016.

US markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped up its investigation into alleged wrongdoings at the ICICI Bank, according to a report by Mint.

SEC officials spoke to top executives at the bank, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rakesh Jha and General Manager (GM) Rajendra Khandelwal, twice in the last few months, the report says.

The US regulator asked for the bank’s accounting practices especially related to the loans given between 2010 and 2016. Many of the loans given during this period turned bad later.

According to the report, the probe gathered pace after a third whistleblower complaint to the SEC, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), alleging that the private lender had deliberately delayed provisioning of at least 31 loan accounts to inflate profit by at least $1.3 billion over a period of eight years.

On June 11, ICICI Bank had said that it had not received any "specific communication" from the SEC with regard to alleged lapses involving the lender's chief Chanda Kochhar and her family members.

The bank's response was sought by stock exchanges over a report that said that the matter of alleged lapses involving Kochhar had come under the scanner of the SEC.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:06 am

tags #Business #Companies #ICICI Bank #SEC

