you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren rooting for Daenerys Targaryen in GOT

Warren criticised Cersei Lannister's reliance on wealth from the Iron Bank to keep the throne.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

For US presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, Game of Thrones is about the female characters rather than its infamous death count.

"For me, the hit HBO show is about more than a death count (I'll leave that to Arya). It's about the women," Warren said in a column titled "The World needs fewer Cersei Lannisters".

Warren, a Democrat, wrote Daenerys Targaryen has been her favourite.

Warren criticised Cersei Lannister's reliance on wealth from the Iron Bank to keep the throne.

"Cersei's betting on the strength of the bank to get her through the biggest fight of her life. It never crosses the mind that the bank could fail, or betray her," she wrote.

Warren's disapproval of the rich and powerful character is not surprising, given that the Senator advocates "capitalism with serious rules" and has proposed a wealth tax.

"Encouraging companies to build their business models on cheating people — that's not capitalism," the Senator from Massachusetts said in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

Warren says she is a supporter of the middle class and wishes to reduce income inequality.

She has even proposed a bill called the Accountable Capitalism Act, which asks corporations with over $1 billion in annual revenue to obtain a federal charter.

Earlier in April, Warren also introduced a bill to make it easier to prosecute corporate executives for financial crimes.

The Senator, a graduate of Rutgers Law School, specialises in bankruptcy law. She was in favour of stringent banking regulations after the 2008 financial crisis.

Warren, a former law professor, announced her presidential run in February 2019.

Apart from Warren, other women who have announced their candidacy for the 2020 US presidential election include Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar.

Warren recently grabbed headlines after she asked the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #Elizabeth Warren #US #World News

