US President Joe Biden ready to sign China Competition Bill, says America cannot afford to wait

President Joe Biden praised the US House of Representatives for approving new legislation that will allow Washington to compete with China in semiconductor manufacture and research. The law was built on multiple bipartisan aspects, according to the US President, as well as a common bipartisan agreement on the need to act.

"The US House took a critical vote today for stronger supply chains and lower prices, for more manufacturing - and good manufacturing jobs - right here in America, and for outcompeting China and the rest of the world in the 21st century. I applaud Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer, Whip Clyburn, and Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson for their leadership in getting this done," ANI quoted Joe Biden as issuing in a statement on February 4.

"Business and labour alike have praised this legislation which is vital for continuing the economic momentum we have seen over the last year, and national security leaders from both parties have said that the investments in this bill are needed if we want to maintain our competitive edge globally," he added.

It comes after the US House of Representatives approved legislation on February 4 to strengthen domestic supply chains and scientific research in order to make the United States more competitive with countries like China.

The bill mandates reviews of China's global relationships and influence, including a six-month examination of China's cooperation with Iran and Russia in a variety of areas including energy, banking, space, and defence.

"If House Republicans are serious about lowering prices, making our economy stronger, and competing with China from a position of strength, then they should come to the table and support this legislation, which does just that," said Biden.

"I look forward to the House and Senate quickly coming together to find a path forward and putting a bill on my desk as soon as possible for my signature. America can not afford to wait," the US President added.

Earlier this week, the US House of Representatives passed the 3,000-page bill aimed at improving America's competitiveness with China. The bill aims to increase semiconductor production in the United States, address supply chain vulnerabilities, and boost the country's economic and national security.