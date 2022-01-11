US poised for the best economic growth in decades: Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, believes that the US is headed for the best economic growth in decades.

During the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the American billionaire businessman said, “We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think since maybe sometime after the Great Depression.”

“Next year will be pretty good too,” CNBC quoted Dimon as saying..

According to Dimon, the confidence stems from the robust balance sheet of the American consumer. “The consumer balance sheet has never been in better shape; they’re spending 25% more today than pre-COVID. Their debt-service ratio is better than it’s been since we’ve been keeping records for 50 years,” Dimon said.

He believes, even if the Fed raises interest rates more than what investors expect, there will be growth. Goldman Sachs economists expect four rate hikes this year. “It’s possible that inflation is worse than they think and they raise rates more than people think,” Dimon said, adding that “I personally would be surprised if it’s just four increases.”

However, even though the economic outlook looks promising, the stock market investors may witness a volatile year as the Fed goes to work, Dimon said.

“The market is different. We’re kind of expecting that the market will have a lot of volatility this year as rates go up and people kind of redo projections,” Dimon said.