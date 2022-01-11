MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US poised for the best economic growth in decades: Jamie Dimon

“The consumer balance sheet has never been in better shape; they’re spending 25% more today than pre-COVID. Their debt-service ratio is better than it’s been since we’ve been keeping records for 50 years.”

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, believes that the US is headed for the best economic growth in decades.

During the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the American billionaire businessman said, “We’re going to have the best growth we’ve ever had this year, I think since maybe sometime after the Great Depression.”

Next year will be pretty good too,” CNBC quoted Dimon as saying..

According to Dimon, the confidence stems from the robust balance sheet of the American consumer. “The consumer balance sheet has never been in better shape; they’re spending 25% more today than pre-COVID. Their debt-service ratio is better than it’s been since we’ve been keeping records for 50 years,” Dimon said.

He believes, even if the Fed raises interest rates more than what investors expect, there will be growth. Goldman Sachs economists expect four rate hikes this year. “It’s possible that inflation is worse than they think and they raise rates more than people think,” Dimon said, adding that “I personally would be surprised if it’s just four increases.”

Close

Related stories

However, even though the economic outlook looks promising, the stock market investors may witness a volatile year as the Fed goes to work, Dimon said.

“The market is different. We’re kind of expecting that the market will have a lot of volatility this year as rates go up and people kind of redo projections,” Dimon said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #GDP #growth #Jamie Dimon #JPMorgan Chase
first published: Jan 11, 2022 08:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.