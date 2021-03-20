English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US pledges $9.2 million to support climate resilient infrastructure under CDRI

Subject to Congressional approval, the US commitment is aimed at fostering disaster and climate resilient infrastructure, said the Acting United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Gloria D Steele at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
Representative image (Image: AP)

Representative image (Image: AP)

The United States on Friday announced funds up to USD 9.2 million to support the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a fund that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Subject to Congressional approval, the US commitment is aimed at fostering disaster and climate resilient infrastructure, said the Acting United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Gloria D Steele at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Formally launched by India in September 2019 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, CDRI is a unique global climate initiative involving the private sector, governments, and multilateral agencies, USAID said.

Physical infrastructure, such as roads, airports, and power grids is integral to a country’s development, resilience, and ability to reduce the risk of disasters and respond to them. Yet, such infrastructure is highly vulnerable to climate change and disasters. CDRI is prioritising investments in disaster and climate resilient infrastructure to mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts, a media release said.

The international development agency said it will support CDRI to develop and share innovations, policy recommendations, and best practices in developing disaster and climate resilient infrastructure worldwide.

Close

Related stories

It will also help countries incorporate best practices into their infrastructure planning, as well as foster partnerships between governments and the private sector to scale up disaster and climate resilient infrastructure development, USAID said.

CDRI currently comprises the governments of Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bhutan, Chile, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Peru, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Multilateral organisations including the European Union, United Nations, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank; and two private sector associations representing more than 400 companies are also part of it.
PTI
TAGS: #climate #US #World News
first published: Mar 20, 2021 08:58 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.