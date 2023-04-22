 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

India is now number two in the world in terms of international students coming to the United States.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The US is on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year, a senior official has said, assuring that the Biden administration is committed this summer to make sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu also told PTI in an interview this week that they are also prioritising work visas: H-1B's and L visas, the most sought-after by IT professionals from India.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

