US officials claim Huawei has backdoor access to mobile networks globally: Report

The US Government’s ongoing battle with Chinese tech gain Huawei saw a new development when officials from the Trump administration have now gone on record to say that Huawei possesses backdoor access to mobile networks it helped build around the world.

According to the Wall Street Journal, National security adviser Robert O’Brien reportedly said, “We have evidence that Huawei has the capability secretly to access sensitive and personal information in systems it maintains and sells around the world.”

The report quoted US officials saying that Huawei was using backdoors that were intended for law enforcement for more than a decade. The US government had first noticed Huawei access 4G equipment through these alleged channels in 2009 and had disclosed its findings to the UK and Germany towards the end of 2019.