US official discusses investment opportunities in Andamans with Lieutenant Governor

United States Consul General at Chennai, Judith Ravin, has met Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi and discussed investment opportunities in the Union territory, a statement said. She called on Joshi at Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.
The duo discussed mega infrastructural projects in the islands under the public-private-partnership mode, and potential investment opportunities in the tourism sector.They also discussed ways to build partnerships with the Union territory administration and civil society groups in the archipelago, it added.