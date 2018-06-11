App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

US offers 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts complete denuclearisation

The US today offered "unique" security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts a "complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement" of its nuclear programme as the two sides prepared for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US today offered "unique" security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts a "complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement" of its nuclear programme as the two sides prepared for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Trump-Kim historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that preparatory talks were advancing more quickly than expected.

Pompeo offered 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"The complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear programme is the only outcome the United States will accept," he said.

"We will take actions to provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearisation is not something that ends badly for them," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State said North Korea has unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of its relationship with the US as he promised economic opportunities post denuclearisation.

He said previous American administrations have been fooled by North Korea but the Trump Administration has got experts on non-proliferation and Weapons of Mass Destruction on the ground to verify Pyongyang's willingness to denuclearise.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.