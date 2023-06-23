US new consulates in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru to further boost people-to-people contact

The latest announcement will bring the total number of US consulates in India to seven.

In an earnest attempt to further boost people-to-people contact between India and the US, the Biden administration has finally agreed to open a consulate in Bengaluru and another in Ahmedabad. The consulates were announced on June 22 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.

Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Bengaluru in March this year, had said he was going to take up the demand for a US consulate in the city with his counterpart Antony Blinken.

This latest announcement will bring the total number of US consulates in India to seven, adding the existing consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Also Read: From defence deals to H-1B visa, 10 key takeaways from PM Modi-President Biden meet

At present, India has five consulates in the US in New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Atlanta, apart from the embassy in Washington.

Last year, the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students, a senior White House official said, adding that Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in America with a 20 per cent increase last year alone.

“The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States,” the official mentioned.

Also Read: Flurry of US-India deals on AI, defence as Joe Biden, PM Modi meet

More importantly, the opening of the new consulates is likely to provide greater support and services to citizens and help in establishing closer ties in various sectors such as trade, technology, and innovation.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan has said the US consulate in Bengaluru would give a huge relief to the people of Karnataka as they don’t have to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad to obtain US visas.