English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    US mulls joint weapons production with Taiwan, reports Nikkei

    Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence against China, Nikkei reported.

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three sources.

    Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence against China, Nikkei reported.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China would never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan, which it views as its own territory, but that it would strive for a peaceful resolution.

    Taiwan’s presidential office said earlier this week Taiwan would not back down on its sovereignty and would not compromise on freedom and democracy, but that meeting on the battlefield was not an option.

    The Nikkei report added that a person with direct knowledge of the U.S. government’s deliberations said discussions had begun, while a different source said it was likely to take some time.

    Close

    Possibilities would include the U.S. providing technology to produce weapons in Taiwan, or producing the weapons in the United States using Taiwanese parts, the Nikkei added.

    Tensions in the region remain high. On Tuesday, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said two Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.
    Reuters
    Tags: #US #us missiles #us-taiwan ties
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 04:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.