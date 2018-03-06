US move to block appointment to WTO body may allow Donald Trump to win trade war

The US government has been blocking the appointment of members of the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body after President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminium.

Experts believe that the move may render WTO incapable of resolving disputes that are arising due to Trump's announcement.

A report in The Economic Times stated that the US has been preventing vacancies in the seven-member Appellate Body from being filled for almost two years citing disagreements with the procedures followed and some of the body’s rulings. This has affected its functioning and allowed disputes to pile up.

The Appellate Body is an international tribunal that hears appeals from WTO members across countries to resolve matters with their trading partners.

According to the law, the seven memebers are appointed by Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) constituing of all WTO members, to serve for four-year terms. Each person may be reappointed for another four-year term. The DSB is governed by Dispute Settlement Understanding. Currently, the chairperson of the Appellate Body is Ujal Singh Bhatia from India.

The three vacancies, however, seems to affect the functionality of the Appellate Body during the times when Trump's decisiom may strike a trade war across nations.

“The move goes against the tenet of multilateralism, which we have been trying to strengthen. Kneejerk reactions by the US will impede market access to developing countries, especially when dispute resolution is under pressure in WTO,” a New Delhi-based trade analyst told the paper.

Trade analysts believe that the US government has crippled the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism.

“The body is dysfunctional for all practical purposes and the US is responsible for that. The US is unmindful of the only crown of WTO, which is dispute settlement,” another Delhi-based trade expert told the paper.

They also believe that it may be difficult to predict the US’ policies. “The US can’t be taken on face value. It has played a shrewd game and manipulated the world trade system,” another analyst told the paper.