App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US markets resume trading after 15-minute halt; Dow Jones down 1,900 points

Major US stock market indices also plunged further after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic yesterday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The US markets resumed trading after a 15 minute halt with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1,973.15 at 21,580.07, 9.55 am ET. The markets opened sharply lower on March 12 with the Dow Industrial Average shedding 1,700 points to 21,804 at open.

With nearly 20 percent wiped from the recent highs (not including today's fall), the Dow Jones has entered into a technical bear phase.

The S&P 500 index dropped 183 points at 2,558 and Nasdaq was at 7,428.34, down 523 points. With this, even the S&P 500 has joined DJI in the bear market territory. 

Close

S&P 500 was trading at lower than 7 percent, triggering a level 1 circuit breaker for the US indices. Following this, trading on the US markets was halted for 15 minutes. This is the second time this week that the stock indices have hit lower circuit.

related news

After the rebound on March 10 amid hopes of announcement of fiscal stimulus for Wall Street by US President Donald Trump, the markets tanked again a day later. However, while Trump did meet with fellow Republican senators on March 10, no concrete measures were announced.

Major US stock market indices also plunged further after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic yesterday.

Governments across the world have been scrambling to find ways to contain the spread of the infection, while central banks are looking at measures to cushion the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bank of England was the latest central bank to announce a rate cut, and there are expectations that the US Federal Reserve may slash interest rates for the second time this month.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #Market news #Nasdaq #S&P 500 #stocks #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.