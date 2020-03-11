US markets open sharply lower; Dow Jones down over 800 points; S&P 500 sheds nearly 3%

US markets opened sharply lower on March 11, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling over 800 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices also slipped more than 2 percent each.

At 9.51 am ET, the DJI was trading at 24,181.21, down 836.95 points or 3.35 percent. S&P 500 was at 2,797.64, down 84.59 or 2.93 percent lower.

Wall Street saw stocks tumbling yet again on the back of concerns surrounding the economic fallout of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, US and global markets made some recovery on March 10 on hopes of some fiscal stimulus from governments towards the fight against the viral outbreak.

This came after the main stock indices in the US plummeted on March 9, with the Dow Jones having crashed by about 2,000 poinys. Trading on the exchanges on Monday was thus halted immediately after opening, as the benchmark S&P 500 fell 7 percent to its lowest since June 2019, triggering an automatic 15-minute cutout put in place after the 2008-2009 financial crisis.