Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Labour Department accuses Oracle of paying Indians lower wages

Oracle hired more Indian nationals for product development roles, but they have been victims of discrimination, along with Hispanics and Africans, when it comes to wages

US-based technology giant Oracle has been accused by the US Department of Labour for discriminating against Indian, Asian and African Americans by paying wages 25 percent lower than white or non-Asian employees, The Economic Times reported.

The California-based company hired more Indian nationals for product development roles, but they have been victims of discrimination, along with Hispanics and Africans, when it comes to wages. "It impermissibly denies equal employment opportunity to non-Asian applicants for employment, strongly preferring a workplace that it can later underpay. Once employed, women, Blacks and Asians are systematically underpaid relative to their peers," said the Office of the Federal Contract Compliance Programmes in a complaint.

The Labour Department refers to investigations done at Oracle's headquarters in Redwood Shores in the complaint. It also claims that this impacted over 11,000 Asians. Non-white employees reportedly lost wages of nearly $400 million between January 2013 and December 2016.
tags #Business #Companies #India #Oracle #US

