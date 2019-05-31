App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US judge orders Facebook to turn over data privacy records

A US judge ordered Facebook Inc to give shareholders emails and other records concerning how the social media company handles data privacy, after data for an estimated 87 million users was accessed by the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

In a decision on May 30, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Delaware Chancery Court said shareholders demonstrated a "credible basis" to infer that Facebook board members may have committed wrongdoing in connection with data privacy breaches.

He noted that Facebook had, at the time of the 2015 Cambridge Analytica breach, been subject to a consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission, under which the Menlo Park, California-based company promised to bolster its data security measures.

Facebook and its lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment. Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Allegations of improper use of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump's 2016 US election campaign, prompted a series of US and European regulatory probes. The breach was disclosed in March 2018 and Cambridge later shut down.

Shareholders said they sued Facebook in September to obtain records related to Cambridge Analytica and other breaches, and upon finding wrongdoing might later sue company officers and directors through a so-called derivative lawsuit.

In a footnote, Slights said his decision stopped "well short" of concluding that officers or directors engaged in wrongdoing, and any such determination "awaits another day."

 
First Published on May 31, 2019 10:12 pm

