US judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 billion cloud contract after Pentagon cancellation

Amazon.com had accused then President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon.

Reuters
July 09, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST

A US judge on Friday dismissed Amazon.com's legal challenge to the 2019 US Defense Department decision to award a $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project to rival Microsoft Corp after the Pentagon canceled the contract.

Amazon.com had accused then President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon.

The Pentagon said Tuesday it expected the new multi-billion dollar contract would be split between Amazon and Microsoft. Amazon did not object to dismissing its 2019 lawsuit.

 
Reuters
first published: Jul 9, 2021 08:48 pm

