App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions

A US federal judge today cleared the mega merger between AT&T and Time Warner in an antitrust case with potential far-reaching implications.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A US federal judge today cleared the mega merger between AT&T and Time Warner in an antitrust case with potential far-reaching implications. Judge Richard Leon said the US government failed to meet the burden of proof that the tie up between the largest US pay TV operator and media entertainment giant Time Warner would harm competition.

Leon said the government's case fell short on all counts and warned against seeking to delay the deal with an appeal saying that would cause irreparable harm to the companies.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 01:03 pm

tags #AT&T #Time Warner

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.