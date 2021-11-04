MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US jobless claims drop for fifth straight week

The Labor Department reported 269,000 new seasonally adjusted unemployment benefit claims filed in the week that ended October 30, fewer than expected and the lowest weekly figure since they soared into the millions when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

AFP
November 04, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

New applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week, the government said Thursday, as the healing in the labor market continues.

The Labor Department reported 269,000 new seasonally adjusted unemployment benefit claims filed in the week that ended October 30, fewer than expected and the lowest weekly figure since they soared into the millions when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

All told, nearly 2.7 million people were receiving benefits under all jobless aid programs as of the week ended October 16, the latest for which data was available.

Jobless claims have trended lower throughout 2021 as vaccines allowed businesses to reopen and laid-off workers to resume employment, though the Delta wave of COVID-19 slowed the decline in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release the jobs report for October, which could show hiring rebounding after weak September payrolls data, though it will not encompass the week of the latest claims report.
AFP
Tags: #Business #coronavirus #Economy #jobs #unemployment #United States #World News
first published: Nov 4, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.