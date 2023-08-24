English
    US intelligence assessment determines intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief Prigozhin

    One of the officials, who were not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the explosion fell in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”

    Associated Press
    August 24, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST
    FILE - In this image taken from video released by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (AP file image)

    A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.

    The officials did not offer any details of what caused the explosion that was believed to have killed Prigozhin and several of his lieutenants to avenge a mutiny that challenged the Russian leader’s authority.

    Details of the U.S. assessment surfaced as Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of those who were reported to be aboard the jet and referred to “serious mistakes."

