US, India working to de-risk global supply chain: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

"The US-India relationship boils down to one word, trust and trust comes from real friendship," US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on July 13.

US and India are working together to de-risk the global supply chain, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on July 13.

Addressing the US-India Energy Summit: 'Partnering for a Sustainable Future' in New Delhi, Garcetti said, "We are looking at the entire supply chain. We want to de-risk the global supply chain and not be overly dependent on anyone."

He urged the Indian government to promote ease of doing business even further for foreign investments in the country. "My message to the Indian government is that continue doing the great work to reduce the barriers to investment and financing here," Garcetti said.

The Ambassador also indicated that the US will be a key partner in helping India mine critical minerals and put them to use in various segments of the country's "green growth" vision.

"Let us work together on critical mineral. The Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) which Prime Minister Modi indicated his willingness to sign on and is scheduled to do so at the end of this year with President Biden. We (India-US) will be working together from mining of the critical minerals we need to manufacturing the batteries the buses and to the implementation of the policies," Garcetti said.

This assumes significance as the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi, on July 12, approved the lithium mining auction proposal, clearing the way for private companies to be able to participate. The Union Cabinet approved the amendment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, in which it lifted the ban on mining lithium and five other minerals. This means now private companies will also be able to mine the six minerals.

Besides, last month India came out with a list of 30 critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, tin and copper, which are essential for the country’s economic development and national security.

Critical minerals are those that are essential for economic development and national security. The lack of availability of these minerals or concentration of extraction or processing in a few geographical locations sometimes leads to supply chain vulnerabilities and even disruption of supplies.

Garcetti further said that US and India have a unique partnership and can work together to combat the climate crisis amid increase in disasters caused by global warming.

Talking about PM Modi's visit to the US last month, he said, "Our governments are working closely. A state visit that’s successful usually consists of a few agreements. We had 130 plus different deliverable things from defence to energy, to technology to people to people exchanges that have really shown that it’s not just about two leaders or two governments.”

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary for ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), in his address reaffirmed that India and the US are working together on eliminating disruption in clean energy supply chain. He said the recently announced US-India New and Emerging Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform will accelerate cooperation in areas, such as green hydrogen, offshore and onshore wind, and other emerging technologies.

"Both countries are determined to collaborate on reducing the cost of green/clean hydrogen, aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and the US Hydrogen Energy Earthshot. The multilateral Hydrogen Breakthrough Agenda will also help in this direction," Bhalla said.