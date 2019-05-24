US, India top list of governments seeking Facebook users’ data

The Indian government came in second in a list of countries asking for users’ Facebook data while the USA topped it, Facebook VP Guy Rosen said on May 23. On an average, requests for data on Facebook users by governments across the globe increased by 7 percent, from 103,815 to 110,634, in the second half of FY18, he added.

Reiterating the tech giant’s commitment to transparency, Rosen shared the tech giant’s latest transparency report on May 23. The increase "reflects normal growth for the second half as compared to previous reporting periods," he said.

Of the total volume, the US continues to submit the highest number of requests, followed by India, the UK, Germany and France, Rosen said. He added that the volume of content restrictions based on local laws for the same period had also increased globally by 135 per cent from 15,337 to 35,972.

"This increase was primarily driven by 16,600 items we restricted in India based on a Delhi High Court order regarding claims made about PepsiCo products," he said.

The report is also about internet disruptions – identified and temporary – that impact the availability of Facebook products. India accounted for 85 per cent of total 53 new global disruptions for the monitored period, Rosen added.

(With inputs from PTI)