US-India strategic tech alliance for AI could address geopolitical and societal challenges: Eric Schmidt, Former CEO, Alphabet Inc

Schmidt, also chairman, National Security Commission on AI, has also called for the US Department of State to partner with India’s Ministry of External Affairs to create concrete agenda for cooperation.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 12:51 PM IST
Eric Schmidt, Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc. speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RC172E05AF70

Eric Schmidt, Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc. speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RC172E05AF70


To address geopolitical and societal challenges using AI and emerging technology, National Security Commission on AI (NSCAI) have proposed formal US-India strategic tech alliance, said Eric Schmidt, former CEO, Alphabet Inc and Chairman, NSCAI.

Schmidt, as a part of the Commission, has called for the US Department of State to partner with India’s Ministry of External Affairs to hold high level meeting and use that to create concrete agenda for cooperation.

Speaking at the 93rd FICCI Annual Convention on December 12, Schmidt said that formal US-India strategic tech alliance proposed by the commission is a critical step in the strategic refocus of US policy in the Indo-pacific region with India as its focal point.

“Tech alliance will build on the already strong alliance that we have between two largest democracies and focus on implementing strategy for emerging technology in this region,” he added.

The alliance would develop strategies on issues involving emerging tech, creating cooperation through research and development projects around AI, investments in technology and using AI to country disinformation.

“There are so many areas two countries can deepen the collaboration. We think it is particularly useful to examine joint R&D in advanced AI applications and talent exchange,” he added.

Why is this cooperation important?

According to Schimdt, it is important to get AI right and the US cannot do this alone and this urgency is amplified as the competitors of the US see AI and power in similar landscape.

“They (the countries) are using AI for different reasons and different means,” he said. For instance, China has a clear policy laid down to lead in AI. Russia is developing AI for military uses along with China for disinformation campaign.

The nations are witnessing AI charged technology competition that are being used for economic competitiveness and rivalry.

To address these issues and all parts of the competition, the US would need strong partnerships. These partnerships could reinstate competition based on fair rules. For this larger democracies like India and the US could come together for positive AI agenda.
TAGS: #Artificial Intelligence #Business #Eric Schmidt #FICCI
first published: Dec 12, 2020 12:20 pm

