Soccer Football - General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2023 General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

US-based hedge fund giant Elliott Investment Management has entered the 5 billion pound bidding battle for Manchester United Plc, The Times reported on Saturday citing sources.

The fund has ruled itself out of a full takeover of the club, but has offered to provide the financing for a bid, the report added.

Elliott Management Corp and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.