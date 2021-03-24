US H-1B visa | Relief for techies, Indian IT firms as Joe Biden administration proposes 18-month delay for wage hike rule

Though the hikes might not be as high as 50 percent, experts say it is still steep.

Indian techies and IT firms can be at ease at least for the next 1.5 years without worrying about H-1B wage hikes. The Biden administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the implementation of the rule.

The rule, when implemented, would increase the wages for skilled immigrant workers. Indians are the largest beneficiaries of the visa. Of the 85,000 visas issued every year, Indians account for a significant share.

Delay in implementation

On March 22, the Department of Labor said in a statement, “The proposed delay will provide the department with sufficient time to consider the rule’s legal and policy issues thoroughly, and issue an upcoming Request for Information and gather public comments on the sources and methods for determining prevailing wage levels.”

The proposed delay, the statement said, will also give them the time to compute and validate prevailing wage data covering specific occupations and geographic areas, complete necessary system modifications, and conduct public outreach.

The rule is already published in the Federal Register and is open for a public comment period till April 21, 2021. The rule will be implemented for two visa categories apart from H-1B, H-1B1 and

Wage hike rule

The wage hike rule was first implemented on October 8, 2020, and was struck down by three federal courts since the Trump administration did not follow administrative procedures. Again on January 12, less than two weeks before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President, the rule was announced.

The wage hikes would come into effect on July 1 and will be implemented in a phased manner. It also made allowances for public comment.

Unlike the former, the one announced in January reduced the scale of hikes. For instance, the wage hikes range between 35 percentiles and 95 percentile compared to 45 percentile and 90 percent for the four H-1B wage levels. (Level 1 being freshers and level 4 were highly experienced professionals)

This translates to a less drastic increase in salaries for H-1B workers. The first rule increased the salaries for the skilled workforce as high as 50 percent, which the tech industry said would make it difficult to hire skilled professionals in the country.

Stuart Anderson, Executive Director, National Foundation for American Policy, said in his report that the new DOL wage rule would require employers to pay 28 percent more for computer programmers, making it difficult for companies to employ foreign workers. So, if a computer programmer is paid $70,000 per year, the new rule will push the package up by $19,600.

Not all companies will be able to pay for the hike and that will put them at a disadvantage.

What does it mean for H-1B aspirants and employers?

For now, at least the employers can be at ease. The 1.5 years would give the companies time to put a strategy in place to address the H-1B wage hike concerns. Many of the IT firms have stepped up localisation and this will continue.

But this will impact the sector nevertheless as companies will still have to use for the visa and it is unlikely to go to zero. So increasing the wages would mean additional cost not just for the H-1B workers but also for the entire workforce in the company to ensure that there is parity.

Also, it is not clear what are changes the rule will undergo and also the impact. But these could always be subjected to lawsuits, considering that the wage hike rule was earlier blocked by the courts.