Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US grants Huawei new 90-day licence extension

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the US Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day licence extensions that it says is aims to minimise disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration on November 18 issued a new 90-day extension allowing US companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as US regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the US Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day licence extensions that it says is aims to minimise disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

 

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Business #Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

