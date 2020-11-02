172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|us-funds-lower-valuation-of-paytm-and-ola-report-6048571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US funds T Rowe Price and Vanguard lower valuation of Paytm and Ola: Report

Valuation Cut: T Rowe Price and Vanguard cut valuation of Paytm and Ola.

Moneycontrol News

US-based mutual funds T Rowe Price and Vanguard have lowered their valuations of Paytm and Ola — the two unicorn startups from India as COVID-19 pandemic hurt business, The Times of India reported citing regulatory filings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons for Ola, Vanguard and T Rowe Price declined to comment when contacted by The Times of India

Close

T Rowe Price cut the value of its shares in Paytm by 26 percent as of June 2020, the report said. Shares purchased for $254 each are now valued at $188 by funds managed T Rowe Price.

The fund had invested at least $150 million in Paytm in December 2019, the report added. Paytm had raised $1 billion in November 2019 in a funding round led by T Rowe price. 

Paytm's shares were marked up close to their original price in the September quarter, a source told the paper.

Ola's shares are now valued at $162.5 by Vanguard, almost 50 percent lower than $311 in February 2020, the report said.

In May 2019, Ola was valued at over $6 billion in a financing round that saw participation Hyundai and Kia Motors.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:12 am

tags #fintech #Ola #PayTm #Startup

