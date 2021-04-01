English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US fund Interups to acquire 49% stake purchase in Trujet

The following investment is expected to expand the airline's operations and mark Interups’ foray in Indian aviation.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

US-based fund Interups will acquire 49 percent stake in Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL)'s Turbo Megha Airways, which operates regional carrier Trujet, the companies said in a joint statement on April 1.

“The funds raised through 49 per cent FDI in the company, will be utilised to expand its operations pan India and explore the newer opportunities in the civil aviation sector. We will finalise the exact final amount at a later stage," Business Standard quoted Interups Inc Chairman Laxmi Prasad and MEIL’s Group Director as saying in their joint statement.

SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer on domestic flights

The Hyderabad-based Trujet began its operations as a regional airline in 2015 and currently serves 21 destinations with seven ATR-72 aircraft. The following investment is expected to expand the airline's operations and mark Interups’ foray in Indian aviation.

Earlier, Interups had bid for Air India, but withdrew it later as employees of the airline were unwilling to join hands for the bid. The New York-based firm had also shown its interest to acquire 49 per cent stake in AirAsia India. However, it was rebuffed by the Tata group.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Civil Aviation #FDI #Interups #MEIL #Trujet
first published: Apr 1, 2021 10:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.