US fund Interups to acquire 49% stake purchase in Trujet

US-based fund Interups will acquire 49 percent stake in Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL)'s Turbo Megha Airways, which operates regional carrier Trujet, the companies said in a joint statement on April 1.

“The funds raised through 49 per cent FDI in the company, will be utilised to expand its operations pan India and explore the newer opportunities in the civil aviation sector. We will finalise the exact final amount at a later stage," Business Standard quoted Interups Inc Chairman Laxmi Prasad and MEIL’s Group Director as saying in their joint statement.

The Hyderabad-based Trujet began its operations as a regional airline in 2015 and currently serves 21 destinations with seven ATR-72 aircraft. The following investment is expected to expand the airline's operations and mark Interups’ foray in Indian aviation.

Earlier, Interups had bid for Air India, but withdrew it later as employees of the airline were unwilling to join hands for the bid. The New York-based firm had also shown its interest to acquire 49 per cent stake in AirAsia India. However, it was rebuffed by the Tata group.