US firm inaugurates upgraded gas seal repair facility at Bengaluru

John Crane, a US-based global leader in rotating equipment solutions and engineered technologies and services, inaugurated an upgraded state-of-the-art gas seal repair and test facility here today.

John Crane Group President Jean Vernet said the company is investing in new machine capacity that will be implemented in the second semester of the year and also instal seven CNC machines and add 14 operators.

"In all, these would represent an investment of GBP 1.5 million," he said in a statement.

The company was established in India in 1995 at Chennai and set up its Bengaluru facility in February 2006.

The gas seal facility was launched in April 2007 for testing low-pressure seals.

The new upgraded facility will test higher pressure, size and RPM, catering to market demands in the coming years.

John Crane India Head Rajeev Patwardhan said the company decided to significantly increase its presence in India because of local opportunities forecasted in the oil and gas sector in the coming years.

John Crane also inaugurated a seminar on the latest trends in gas seal technology.

The company today is market leader in mechanical seals for pumps and compressors and a trusted source for optimising the reliable and continuous performance of mission-critical rotating equipment across all process industries.

It has a workforce of 350 employees.