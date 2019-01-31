App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

US firm Biochem to set up Rs 3,000-cr bio-refinery in Gujarat

The proposed bio-refinery is expected to create 2,000 new jobs in the region, said an official statement, adding the project will be operational over the next 24-30 months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Gujarat government on Thursday signed an agreement with the US-based company Biochem to establish a mega bio-refinery in the petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals investment region in Dahej in Bharuch at an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The proposed bio-refinery is expected to create 2,000 new jobs in the region, said an official statement, adding the project will be operational over the next 24-30 months.

Under this agreement, which was signed in the presence of chief minister Vijay Rupani, the bio-refinery will produce biofuels like ethanol, bio-diesel and edible corn oil using raw corn as primary material.

The refinery will be a 'zero liquid discharge facility' which will also contribute help increase farmers income..
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Biochem #Business #Companies #Gujarat #US firm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.