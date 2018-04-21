US fines Wells Fargo USD 1 bn for mortgage, auto loan violations

Wells Fargo agreed today to pay USD 1 billion in fines over US allegations of bank misconduct that damaged consumers -- the largest such penalty so far under the administration of President Donald Trump, who has lambasted the scandal-hit bank.

The big US bank, which has been under fire in the wake of a 2016 fake accounts scandal, will pay the fines to resolve alleged deficiencies in its mortgage and auto loan businesses uncovered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

The OCC and the consumer bureau found that Wells Fargo improperly charged some customers in its auto loan program and in some cases, "improperly repossessed" vehicles from borrowers who were unable to pay, said a consent order from the agency.

They also found Wells Fargo had wrongly charged some customers when mortgages failed to be secured by the "lock" deadline for guaranteeing an interest rate, even in cases where the bank itself was responsible for the missed deadlines.

Wells Fargo was fined "given the severity of the deficiencies and violations of law, the financial harm to consumers, and the bank's failure to correct the deficiencies and violations in a timely manner," the OCC said in a news release.

The bank neither admitted nor denied the allegations. But the penalty is the latest regulatory problem to befall Wells Fargo, which also came under fire from investors and lawmakers over a fake accounts scandal. The Federal Reserve, in an unprecedented move, in February ordered the bank to halt its expansion until it improves governance, following "persistent misconduct." Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim Sloan said the company had made progress in strengthening its compliance and governance programs and "make things right for our customers."

The company will adjust its first-quarter earnings USD 800 million downward due to the penalty, which is not tax deductible. That reduces net profit from USD 5.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

"While we have more work to do, these orders affirm that we share the same priorities with our regulators and that we are committed to working with them as we deliver our commitments with focus, accountability and transparency," Sloan said.