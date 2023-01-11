 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adulteration concerns: US FDA warning letter to Sun Pharma questions manufacturing practices at Halol facility  

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Violations include not cleaning equipment used to manufacture drugs and failing to prevent contamination, leading to adulteration, the FDA said. The US regulator has asked the firm to immediately assess global manufacturing operations to ensure its products conform to standards.

(Representative Image)

 

 

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has slammed Sun Pharma, the country’s largest generic drug maker, for manufacturing violations such as failure to investigate discrepancies in batches of products, not cleaning equipment used in drug manufacturing and failing to prevent contamination at its Halol facility in Gujarat.

In a warning letter, the FDA has highlighted a series of lapses at Sun Pharma’s Gujarat plant, which has been put on an import alert list by the US drug regulator.

In the letter dated December 15, the FDA told Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, that it had observed significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the Halol facility.

“Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated,” the warning letter said.