US expects delays when COVID-19 travel restriction lifts on November 8, says official

The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on November 8 when restrictions are lifted on non-US citizen international travellers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters.

President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travellers," the official said. The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days,” they added.

The US is lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated air travellers from 33 countries and at its land borders with Mexico and Canada from November 8, ending the historic entry ban to address the spread of COVID-19 for much of the world's population.

The official said land border traffic has been about 70 percent of 2019 levels on the Southwest border and 30 percent of 2019 levels on the Northern border.

US Customs and Border Protection "will continue to adjust its resources to meet traffic workload demands and ensure operational security, while balancing its trade facilitation and national security mission," the official said. Travellers should familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and have their documentation ready in advance, the official said.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian has also said travellers should be prepared for long lines initially from November 8.

"It's going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you, there will be lines unfortunately ... but we'll get it sorted out," Bastian said. Delta said in the six weeks since the US reopening was announced it has had a 450 percent increase in international point-of-sale bookings.

United Airlines is expecting about 50 percent more total international inbound passengers from November 8 compared to November 1 when it had about 20,000.

The Joe Biden administration has held multiple calls with US airlines to prepare for the influx of additional travellers who will begin arriving at the country's airports.

The restrictions, put in place in early 2020 during the pandemic, barred most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days had been in any of 33 countries – the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Britain and Ireland.

Also on November 8, new contact tracing rules will take effect requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers if needed "to follow up with travellers who have been exposed to COVID-19 variants or other pathogens."