English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    US EXIM Bank, Ukraine pledge cooperation on financing, reconstruction

    The meeting between EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis and Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov came exactly a year after EXIM and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding to identify $3 billion in EXIM-supported export financing projects for Ukraine, including road, rail and energy infrastructure.

    Reuters
    August 31, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war

    The head of the U.S. Export-Import Bank and a senior Ukrainian development minister on Tuesday pledged to keep working on U.S. financing opportunities to support Ukraine's energy security and infrastructure, the export credit agency said.

    The meeting between EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis and Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov came exactly a year after EXIM and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding to identify $3 billion in EXIM-supported export financing projects for Ukraine, including road, rail and energy infrastructure.

    That came nearly six months before Russia launched an invasion that has devastated Ukraine's infrastructure, actions that Moscow calls "a special operation". Lewis said EXIM now also stood ready to help Ukraine rebuild with U.S. exports supported by the agency.

    "Russia's actions will not deter EXIM from financing projects in Ukraine, and I echo President Biden's sentiments when I say that EXIM stands ready to be part of Ukraine's efforts to rebuild," Lewis said in a statement after the meeting, also attended by Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

    "We will work to provide sustainable financing solutions that strengthen Ukraine's infrastructure and prosperity," Lewis added.

    Close

    Related stories

    In March, less than a month after Russia's invasion started, EXIM and its fellow export credit agencies in Britain and Canada withdrew all new export credit support for Russia and Belarus.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Exim Bank #pledge #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 07:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.