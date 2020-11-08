172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|us-election-2020-kamala-harris-books-surge-in-popularity-after-election-6089081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: AP

US Election 2020 | Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on A.

Associated Press

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the US 2020 election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon's top 10 Sunday.

They included her own childrens book Superheroes Are Everywhere, her memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, a childrens book by her niece Meena Harris called Kamala and Mayas Big Idea and Nikki Grimes illustrated Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Bidens childrens book Joey: The Story of Joe Biden landed in 14th place.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #US Elections 2020

