US dollar index to stay bearish in the near term after central banks put in place dollar liquidity swap line, experts say

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

The US dollar index has fallen around 1 percent since March 17. According to Bloomberg data, the index, which was trading at 104.42 on March 17, fell to 103.38 on March 21

The US dollar index is likely to remain bearish in the coming days after the Federal Reserve and other major central banks announced a concerted effort to enhance dollar flows into the global financial system, experts said.

“In such a scenario, the dollar index (DXY) moves lower on the hope of more US dollar-linked liquidity as well as easing fears of the latest banking sector fallout,” said Kunal Sodhani, Vice President at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Center, FX and Rates Treasury).

On March 19, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank announced they would coordinate to enhance the provision of liquidity via standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

