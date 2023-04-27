 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US dollar gains after GDP, jobless claims data; rate hike bets intact

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The advance estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) showed a 1.1% annualized rate during the period.

Dollar

The dollar rose on Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter is not likely to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week.

The advance estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) showed a 1.1% annualized rate during the period. The economy grew at a 2.6% pace in the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.0% rate.

However, investors focused on the quarterly inflation number within the GDP report. Core personal consumption expenditure prices rose 4.9% in the first three months of the year, higher than the consensus figure of 4.7% and up from the fourth quarter figure.

"The knee-jerk reaction was to sell the dollar because yields turned lower after the weaker-than-expected GDP, but the market seemingly wanted to focus on the higher quarterly core PCE number," said Erik Bregar, director, FX and precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto.