US district court seeks judicial assistance from Madras HC in Zoho-Freshworks legal tussle: Report

The US district court of the Northern District of California has sought judicial assistance from the Madras High Court (HC) in an ongoing case between two Indian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies Zoho and Freshworks.

The request is for cross-examination of a former Freshworks employee, whom Zoho has accused of “trade secret misappropriation and gaining illegal access to its customer database during the time of employment” with Freshworks, The Economic Times reported.

Subject matter for cross-examination will include “information viewed or copied from Zoho’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) database and with whom the employee shared that information” and “knowledge of other Freshworks employees’ access to or possession of any Zoho confidential information,” the report said.

Further, the letter dated January 15, requests “certain documents and testimony for examination,” in the case. These documents include the employee in questions’ “personal e-mail and WhatsApp accounts and a ‘forensic copy’ of their phone which may contain the documents and communication.”

Zoho has filed two cases against Freshworks in March and November 2020 alleging “intentional and unauthorised access of its database and obtaining of information through one of its employees.”

The employee in question parted from Freshworks last year, but the exact date is not yet verified, as per the report.

A spokesperson for Freshworks said it “looks forward to its day in court where we will address and defend against Zoho’s claims.” While Zoho did not respond to comment citing sub judice matter.