MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

US district court seeks judicial assistance from Madras HC in Zoho-Freshworks legal tussle: Report

The letter dated January 15, requests “certain documents and testimony for examination,” in the case.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The US district court of the Northern District of California has sought judicial assistance from the Madras High Court (HC) in an ongoing case between two Indian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies Zoho and Freshworks.

The request is for cross-examination of a former Freshworks employee, whom Zoho has accused of “trade secret misappropriation and gaining illegal access to its customer database during the time of employment” with Freshworks, The Economic Times reported.

Subject matter for cross-examination will include “information viewed or copied from Zoho’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) database and with whom the employee shared that information” and “knowledge of other Freshworks employees’ access to or possession of any Zoho confidential information,” the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Further, the letter dated January 15, requests “certain documents and testimony for examination,” in the case. These documents include the employee in questions’ “personal e-mail and WhatsApp accounts and a ‘forensic copy’ of their phone which may contain the documents and communication.”

Close

Related stories

Zoho has filed two cases against Freshworks in March and November 2020 alleging “intentional and unauthorised access of its database and obtaining of information through one of its employees.”

The employee in question parted from Freshworks last year, but the exact date is not yet verified, as per the report.

A spokesperson for Freshworks said it “looks forward to its day in court where we will address and defend against Zoho’s claims.” While Zoho did not respond to comment citing sub judice matter.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #company #Freshworks #Legal #Startup #Zoho
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.